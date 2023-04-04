FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On this Holy Week, a special delivery of kosher meals for Holocaust survivors ahead of Passover.

“Thank you so much,” said Adele. “It’s my favorite holiday, with the candles and the people, and everybody’s loving each other.”

Ninety-three-year-old Adele was gifted a passover basket by the Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County.

“They always bring the best things, and I love the food,” said Adele.

Included in the meal package is a full seder meal and more.

“The meaning of passover is when Jews escaped Egypt and escaped slavery,” said Randy Colman, president and CEO of Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, “and while Adele’s story is different, she escaped other atrocities, being in Poland and Russia and all the survivors who we really celebrate and embrace everyday.”

Adele was born in Poland in the 1930s. The war would begin when she was only 9.

“A lot of bad things happened,” said Adele, “but thank God, we came out of it.”

Her family was forced to flee to Russia, and when the war ended, she would end up at a displaced persons camp in Germany where she’d meet her husband, and eventually the couple immigrated to New York.

Adele is the 600th survivor served with a meal package by the Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, ahead of the holiday. This is in addition to the many things this organization does for those in need in the county.

“In addition to 500 frail elderly seniors in the community, we does this every Jewish holiday,” said Colman. “We collect money from the community who graciously support what we do, the work we do at Goodman Jewish Family Services, and Adele is one of our shining stars, and we’re so happy to be with you, and we wish you a very happy Passover.”

