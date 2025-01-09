DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Californians are in dire need of assistance after a series of wildfires, stirred up by strong winds, scorched communities killing 5 people and leaving thousands displaced.

More than 130,000 people are displaced after several fast moving wildfire broke out in and around Los Angeles Tuesday.

Fierce flames fueled by powerful winds reached speeds of 70 miles per hour in some areas sending fire, smoke, and ash across several communities.

Thousands of structures were destroyed as emergency crews battled the fires, but the fight can’t be fought alone, prompting South Florida organizations to answer their call for help.

In Doral, the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission is packing necessity kits and shipping pallets of essentials.

They have also deployed teams on the ground to assess the devastation.

Governor Ron DeSantis posted on X that “the State of Florida has offered help to assist the people of California in responding to these fires and rebuilding communities that have been devastated.”

This is reciprocating a gesture California Governor Gavin Newsom has extended before.

During Hurricane Milton, California deployed more than 100 firefighters to the state to help with search and rescue operations and they did the same when the Surfside towers collapsed, years prior.

Nationally, the Department of Defense is sending several Navy helicopters with water buckets but it’s been nearly impossible to get assets in the air because of fierce winds.

It’s all hand on deck from states near and far as the governor has declared a state of emergency.

And as the fire eventually cools down, many people will be in need of assistance to help to build back the cornerstones of their lives.

If you would like to help there are many reputable resources you can donate to like GEM, The Salvation Army, The American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund, and more.

