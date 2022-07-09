POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Muslim communities around the world are celebrating Eid-al-Adha, and South Florida is no exception.

7News cameras captured families at the American Islamic Center of Florida in Pompano Beach, Saturday afternoon, as the South Florida Muslim Federation came together to mark the holy occasion.

Eid-al-Adha is one of the biggest celebrations on the Islamic calendar. Known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” it coincides with the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Ahmad Ali with the American Islamic Center said the holiday also provides an opportunity to bring communites together.

“A good occasion for all Muslims to gather and to pray to God, and also to remind ourselves of our responsibilities — to God and our brothers and sisters and our communities,” he said.

Those who attended the celebration spent the day learning more about their faith and community.

