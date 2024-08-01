POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother received a big surprise this week when the United Way of Broward County presented her with a brand-new SUV.

Hope Johnson, a talent acquisition specialist from Pompano Beach, was randomly selected from 10,000 donors who contributed at least $365 to the organization this year.

The car, a 2024 Honda CR-V LX, was generously donated by Holman Automotive Group.

The organization’s representatives gathered at her workplace to deliver the prize.

Johnson said she is much happier giving than receiving but loved the gift.

“I had no clue! I thought I was just coming out to be part of the crowd,” Johnson said.

“We are literally giving back to the people who give to our community. This is one surprise that we get to say thank you for being a donor,” said United Way of Broward President and CEO Kathleen Cannon.

Johnson, who is the proud mother of a college student and has a daughter who is about to start driving, said the new car will be a great help for her family.

