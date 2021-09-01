FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida men are showing model behavior as they join the fight against breast cancer.

The sixth annual “Real Men Wear Pink” event is bringing together community leaders and the American Cancer Society In Fort Lauderdale.

The participants were announced Wednesday night to kick off their fundraising efforts.

They’ll also be raising awareness for breast cancer by wearing pink throughout the month of October.

