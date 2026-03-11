HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man received a special sendoff after he was discharged from the hospital, months after being struck by a car while on a work trip in Orlando.

Sixty-year-old Hernan Acevedo received several rounds of applause from the medical staff at Memorial Regional South as he was discharged, Wednesday afternoon.

He was originally struck by a car while working in Orlando back in January. Acevedo suffered fractures to his back, shoulder and pelvis.

During his difficult recovery, a therapy dog, named Mesa, worked wonders in keeping him motivated to get better.

As Acevedo left the hospital, his furry companion surprised him with a special four-legged farewell.

“It’s the best, ready to return to my home, to see my family, to be with my daughter, my wife, welcome to real life. But I have to continue on this journey because the journey never ends; it’s slow, but it’s gonna take time,” said Acevedo.

After spending the last few months undergoing rehab at the hospital, Acevedo will continue his treatment from the comfort of his home.

