DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is in custody after allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill his ex-wife, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Investigators said Michael Pine, 55, was serving a Florida prison sentence for aggravated stalking and other charges when he expressed interest in having his ex-wife murdered.

After his release from the South Florida Reception Center in Doral on Feb. 25, BSO launched an undercover operation.

During multiple conversations with an undercover detective, Pine allegedly offered $10,000 for the killing, blaming his ex-wife for his incarceration.

On March 5, in Deerfield Beach, investigators said Pine paid the detective $2,000 as a down payment.

The next day, the detective informed Pine the murder had been carried out, and Pine agreed to pay the remaining $8,000, according to BSO.

BSO detectives then took Pine into custody on charges of attempted premeditated murder and criminal attempt to solicit a capital felony.

Authorities said Pine later admitted to the crime.

He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.