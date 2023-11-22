HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old Hollywood man was arrested by detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Police Department for allegedly threatening to kill law enforcement officers.

According to investigators, on Monday, Nov. 20, Judah Lion Sealy, a passenger in a vehicle, recorded himself filming a Broward Sheriff’s Office marked patrol car with his phone. In the video, he reportedly displayed a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine on his lap and turned the camera to show his face.

Authorities said the footage was posted on social media with Sealy using slang to declare his intention to shoot the deputy. Detectives later revealed he repeated the same action that day, this time targeting a Fort Lauderdale marked patrol vehicle.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Sealy and recovered the firearm.

He is currently held at BSO Main Jail, facing one count of written threats to kill, with additional charges pending.

