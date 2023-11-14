DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 30-year-old Pompano Beach man was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly installing hidden cameras in the bathrooms of multiple YouFit gyms across South Florida.

The investigation began in September when a hidden camera was discovered under the sink in the handicap stall of the men’s bathroom at the YouFit gym located at 4032 W Hillsboro Blvd in Deerfield Beach.

“This is a very disturbing and despicable crime,” said BSO Spokesperson Carey Codd. “This individual is accused of surreptitiously placing hidden cameras inside men’s handicap bathroom stalls at fitness facility in Deerfield Beach.”

Following the discovery, the gym’s regional manager instructed staff to check their facilities, leading to the detection of additional cameras in Boynton Beach, Davie and another Deerfield Beach location. The suspect, identified as Bernardo Santiago Lopez, also visited a YouFit in Miami within a two-month period.

“As part of the investigation, it was subsequently discovered that similar cameras have been surreptitiously hidden inside men’s bathroom stalls at other fitness facilities in Boynton Beach and elsewhere in Broward County,” Codd said.

The WiFi-connected cameras contained images of at least 50 naked men, according to the arrest report. Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office and officers in Boynton Beach launched an investigation, ultimately identifying Lopez as the suspect.

Lopez was arrested on Nov. 3 and is currently being held at the Broward County Jail, with a warrant filed for his arrest in Palm Beach County.

Gym records showed Lopez going to all of those YouFit Gyms and, deputies said, there is video of him on the Deerfield Beach hidden camera setting it up.

Lopez allegedly confessed to installing the cameras, stating he enjoyed seeing men exposed in a naked state.

YouFit issued a statement to 7News that reads in part:

“We immediately removed the cameras, contacted law enforcement, and assisted in the investigations that led to the arrest of the suspect. This individual is no longer eligible to rejoin our fitness community.”

Lopez was given a $25,000 bond. From Broward County, he will have to go to Palm Beach County to face further charges in Boynton Beach.

BSO continue to investigate.

