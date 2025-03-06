SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old South Florida man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his mother while hallucinating on psychedelic mushrooms.

Jorge Omar Torres is accused of premeditated murder following a deadly shooting at his family’s Sunrise residence in the 15000 block of East Waterside Circle on Feb. 28.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of gunshots at the residence and found Torres’ mother, identified as the victim, deceased at the front door of the apartment.

Torres, who was found naked in the backyard of a nearby residence, was detained and later admitted to the crime in an audio and video-taped interview with police, according to the report.

Torres reportedly told investigators that he purchased 8 grams of mushrooms for $60 from a friend in Davie and ingested 2 grams. He also allegedly smoked marijuana, which led to hallucinations.

Upon returning home, Torres claimed he told his brother that he needed to “kill the cockroaches outside” and believed his brother looked like a lizard and cockroach, the report states.

Police said Torres then retrieved a 9mm firearm from his bedroom, pointed it at his brother briefly but decided not to shoot. Later, he reportedly argued with his mother, who convinced him to return inside after he had exited the residence naked to secure the family dog in a car.

The arrest report states that in the interview, Torres said that after his mother locked the door, he became convinced she was the “bad guy” and retrieved his gun. He went into the bathroom, charged the firearm, and shot his mother in the chest multiple times until she fell to the ground, according to the report. Torres then fled the scene, dropping the firearm in the backyard.

Witnesses, including his brother and a neighbor, confirmed parts of the narrative, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the Broward County Jail.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.