MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer who’s no stranger to the streets or the people of South Florida has taken the reigns at a new department.

Delrish Moss was sworn in on Friday as Miramar Police chief.

The veteran officer spent more than 30 years at the Miami Police Department, where he rose through the ranks.

Moss most recently served as captain of the Florida International University Police Department.

He also led the police department in Ferguson, Missouri, where he took over as the city dealt with the fallout over the killing of an unarmed Black man by a white police officer.

