PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Kia dealers, alongside JM Family Enterprises, the Miami Dolphins, and the Miami Heat, banded together to provide a $380,000 donation towards “Feeding South Florida.”

The group also put out a call for help from the public.

“If you’re interested in coming here and volunteering, packing a box, getting it ready for seniors, and getting it ready for families, please join in and come and pack this food and come and organize it for the community,” said Rita Chase, the president and CEO of Rick Chase Automotive Group.

The money will continue “Feeding South Florida’s” mission to provide people with immediate access to nutritious food.

It will also go to hunger and poverty relief efforts.

