HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several local Hyundai dealerships teamed up to donate $100,000 to help a children’s hospital’s fight against cancer.

The dealerships stopped by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood to deliver the check as part of Hyundai’s “Hope on Wheels” campaign.

“Pediatric cancer has come a long way, but Hyundai ‘Hope on Wheels,’ and organizations like this that continue to give to pediatric cancer, is part of the reason why survival is better, mortality is lower and families have better support services than they’ve ever had,” said Caitlin Stella, the CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Kids also got to leave their mark on the cause, adding painted handprints to a traveling SUV that honors their fight.

“Hope on Wheels” has donated more then $1.2 million to the hospital.

