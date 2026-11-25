HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital held its annual Thanksgiving Day parade for their young patients.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital gave their patients a front row seat as decorated wagons and character balloons made their way through the hospital’s hallways.

The staff, dressed up in festive clothes, greeted the children and their families as they passed by.

The parade concluded with a special visit from Santa Claus and the Grinch to kick off the holiday season.

Following the parade, families and the children were treated to a meal to share together as the patients will not be home for the holiday.

“This is so exciting for our patients. They get to come out of their rooms, wave hi to everyone, we have Belle here, we have Spiderman here, and we just have different characters here that just really bring out the joy in the patient’s’ eyes,” said Lauren Hill, the hospital’s child life specialist.

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