DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - In a show of support for Israel, a group of Holocaust survivors in South Florida demanded the release of hundreds of people being held hostage by Hamas.

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller addressed attendees at an exhibit unveiling held Wednesday at the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Dania Beach.

“And not forget the hostages,” said Geller.

7News cameras captured a large display comprised of flyers with the faces of more than 200 people kidnapped by Hamas nearly a month ago. The flyers line the walls of the center as part of the Bring Them Home exhibit.

“Today is about remembering and not forgetting all of the human lives — the children, the grandmothers, the mothers, the families — all of the people that were kidnapped on October 7th,” said attendee Talya Maratchi.

The exhibit at the center aims to raise awareness for those who were violently taken.

“For me, it becomes very real when you see it like this, 220 people,” said Oren Kattan, a Jewish artist from Israel. “We a;; need a free Palestine and free Israel from Hamas.”

Holocaust survivors put up the kidnapped flyers.

“We here in the Holocaust museum, and this is the time for us to show that we actually learned from the past, we learned from history,” said Moran Alfasi with the organization Holocaust Heroes Worldwide, “and it’s not just about us; it’s about all of us together.”

The exhibit outs a face to this tragedy. For Jewish Americans, it’s painful to see.

“I cannot imagine what a mom with a baby, in the tunnels of Gaza, feels at night,” said Alfasi. ‘Do they have enough food? Are they safe? How do they feel? We’re thinking about them day and night.”

To many who visited the exhibit, they will not rest until every last hostage is home.

“Three, four weeks have passed, but we’re not going to stop, and we’re going to bring all of them home,” said, “and we’re going to remind the world that these are important, important lives and souls that are waiting for us and hoping that we’re going to fight their fight.”

