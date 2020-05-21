South Florida firefighters salute fallen comrade during funeral in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters held a powerful funeral procession honoring the life of Kevin Mahaffey, who died in a car crash last Friday.

Fire crews from all over South Florida departments lined up Pines Boulevard to salute their fallen colleague.

Mehaffey joined Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue in 2015, and in his short time on the crew was awarded an esteemed Medal of Valor, making him the youngest firefighter to ever receive it.

He was just 31 years old.

