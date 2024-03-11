FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including a child, were killed in a plane crash that took off from South Florida.

A private jet left Fort Lauderdale and crashed in Hot Springs, Virginia, Sunday afternoon.

The plane went down in a wooded area near a small airport and burst into flames.

One of the victims has been identified as Alfredo Diez, a flight school owner in South Florida.

His wife and his child, along with two other crew members, were also on board and died.

According to officials, the pilot had reported an emergency on board.

Diez runs two flight schools in South Florida. His flight school at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines was closed on Monday.

7News cameras captured a sign at the door of the flight school telling students that they will communicate with them in due time.

The family lived in a home in Cooper City.

Neighbors were stunned to learn of the tragedy.

“I’m in shock when that happened, ” said Angela Pereyra.

Pereyra had fond memories of the family.

“They have a little girl and they always like, nice family, you know?” said Pereyra.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the deadly.

“Essentially, everything is on the table, until we slowly and methodically remove each component off the table and rule it out as a factor,” said NTSB’s Adam Gearheart.

