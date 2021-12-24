DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tasty tradition is being cooked up across South Florida, as families prepare get together to celebrate Nochebuena, but this year’s celebrations will likely be looking a bit different for many, as loved ones take some extra safety precautions.

The Exposito family opened their Davie home to 7News on Friday, and their preparations started early.

Cameras showed lechon roasting on an open fire, one of the nostalgic smells of Latin American families’ Christmas Eve get-togethers.

Lechon asado is a Dec. 24 staple in many Cuban households. Like many South Florida families, the Expositos use a caja china to make the perfect roast pork.

The process actually began on Wednesday, as Agustin Exposito and his brothers began prepping and seasoning the pig.

“Today, earlier in the morning, we set up the pit,” he said.

They dropped in a large amount of of charcoal to get that fire just right.

This is when the caja china comes in.

“While that’s happening, we get the pig up on the table, and we’re wrapping it up in aluminum foil, putting it on the metal grate,” said Agustin.

They then placed the lechon right into the pit.

“We hook up the thermometers and make sure that the pig does not burn,” said Agustin.

It’s more than just a meal. It’s a family tradition passed from one generation to the next.

“My grandfather, who started this tradition here in South Florida after he came from Cuba, these are the same exact bricks that he used at his house,” said Agustin.

Hiss grandfather passed away in 2013, but the family strives to keep the tradition alive.

“Me and my brother my dad, we keep this going every year,” said Agustin,

It’s a special family gathering every year, but in a pandemic year, it offers the Expositos time to pause and reflect.

“It makes you appreciate it, because it really does give me time to adjust, not only hang out by the pit, but really think about all the things that have been going on and be grateful for the things that we do have.,” said Agustin.

Due to the pandemic, the Expositos will have a smaller Nochebuena gathering.

