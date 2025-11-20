SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida dancers prepares to live out their dreams as they prepare to take on the Big Apple.

Dancers at the Encore Dance Theatre in Sunrise will head to New York City and take center stage at one of the biggest platforms they’ve ever reached, the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Some of us have never been to New York, like me, it’s my first time, so I’m super excited,” said dancer Bella Florio.

“I’m actually so thankful that we get to go do this and I love all the dance family that I’ve created over the few years,” said dancer Emily Ramkissoon.

The preparation has been nonstop as the dancers perfect their skills before they depart for their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We’re gonna go together all as a group, and I’m so grateful that I get to experience this once-in-a-lifetime performance with my best friends, my family, and I’m so thankful that I get to experience this once-in-a-lifetime thing alongside them,” said Ramkissoon.

The dancers’ moms are over the moon as well.

“I’m extremely excited, I’m traveling with her on Saturday, it’s been a lot of work for the entire year, we’re very proud of the studio,” said a dancer’s mother, Yanilka Lupino Mora.

“Being able to be on one of the world’s biggest stages for our dancers is really, really exciting,” said Chris Soulliard, another mom.

The owner of the dance theater has received a lot of praise from the dancers and their moms alike.

She said their team is very close and believes that they’ll have a great week together.

“It makes me feel really great to be able to give these kids such an amazing experience. We love when the kids are able to have these experiences that they will remember for the rest of their lives.” said Anne Broadsky, owner of Encore Dancer Theatre. “We are all very close, we’re like a family here, and it means the world again to be able to provide them all of these different opportunities that they can leave and eventually take with them and their lives as adults.”

Broadsky said, above all else, she hopes her dancers carry the memories they make over the next week for the rest of their lives.

“Memories, to say the least, they’re going to walk away from this and remember this forever, they’re going to be able to spend an amazing week with their friends in the city, and that’s going to be amazing and also, just to be able to perform, which they all love to do so much in New York City, who could ask for anything more than that?” said Ann.

They’re set to leave to New York City on Saturday where they’ll have time to take it all in, including all the sights, before their big moment for Thanksgiving.

