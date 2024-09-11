FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Today marks a somber anniversary for Americans as citizens across the country remember the thousands of lives lost during the deadliest attack on American soil 23 years ago.

September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in a terror attack after hijackers slammed planes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a failed attack on the Capital.

23 years later, Americans have not forgotten and will never forget, as communities across the country are set to pay tribute to the lives lost that day and the sacrifice made by first responders in the wake of the terror attacks.

There are several ceremonies are being held today in South Florida, from Miami-Dade to Broward County, to memorialize the lives lost.

At the Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum, 7News cameras captured attendees standing and pay their respect as the pipers played a tune on their bagpipes.

If you would live to stop and pay tribute there’s a list below that includes the location of some of the ceremonies being held today:

MIRAMAR 9/11 CEREMONY – 8am City of Miramar is hosting a 9/11 and Veterans Memorial this morning. The memorial features 2 steel columns salvaged from the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Location: 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. Contact: Shaun Gayle 954-495-3644

FLL AIRPORT 9/11 CEREMONY – 8am arrival / 8:30am event The Broward County Aviation Department will host a 9/11 ceremony. The “FLL Will Never Forget” commemoration is an annual reflection honoring the thousands of lives lost on Sept 11, 2001. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) has a permanent memorial on display since Sept 11, 2016 which include artifacts such as a fragment of the World Trade Center’s South Tower, A helmet of a NYFD firefighter who took part in the recovery effort, an American flag donated by Retired Lieutenant Colonel Michael F. Janzen, USAF. Following the attacks, he tucked the flag inside the cockpit of his F-15C before each mission. Location: Terminal 1, lower baggage claim area, 100 Terminal Dr., Fort Lauderdale.

MIAMI 9/11 – 8am The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue and City of Miami Police Department participate in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Location: Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

MIAMI BEACH 9/11 – 8:30am First responders from the City of Miami Beach Fire and Police Departments will hold a joint observance to honor the memory of the 2,977 victims who died during the 9/11 terror attacks 23 years ago. A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46am. as first responders lower the American flag to half-staff. Location: Miami Beach Fire Station 2 at 2300 Pine Tree Drive on Miami Beach

MIAMI-DADE 9/11 – 10am-11am The Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue Departments, along with the U.S. Southern Command will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony for all those law enforcement officers, firefighters and military personnel that gave their all. Location: Tropical Park, 7900 S.W. 40th Street, S.W. Miami-Dade

