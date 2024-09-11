FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Wednesday marked a somber anniversary for Americans as citizens across the country remember the thousands of lives lost during the deadliest attack on American soil 23 years ago.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in a terror attack on Sept. 11, 2001, after hijackers slammed planes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 that crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after a failed attack on the Capital.

Twenty years later, Americans have not forgotten and will never forget, as communities across the country paid tribute to the lives lost that day and the sacrifice made by first responders in the wake of the terror attacks.

Several ceremonies held in South Florida, from Miami-Dade to Broward County, to memorialize the lives lost.

At the Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum, 7News cameras captured attendees standing and paying their respects as the pipers played a tune on their bagpipes.

Bells of remembrance rung, filling the air, and marking the moment the planes hit the towers. A moment of silence was also observed.

Several officials took to the stage to share a speech with the attendees.

“The individuals that I’m hiring today, that we’re hiring today, weren’t alive when this occurred,” said Chief Stephen Gollan with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. “They have no reference to what transpired the days, weeks, months and years after that. So it’s incredibly important for all of us to come together and to keep that alive.”

What’s being taught to one generation, was actually a reality for another, and the memories of that grim day are still etched in their minds.

Retired Battalion Chief David Carter with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was one of Fort Lauderdale’s bravest who rushed to ground zero.

“We felt the need to get up there, which was virtually impossible unless you got on the road and drove, so we made it up there on Saturday and we worked on the pile several days afterwards, but it became perfectly clear very early on that there was not going to be any lives to be saved that day,” said Carter.

Bagpipes played At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood’s International Airport inside of Terminal 1 at its “9/11: Never Forget” memorial.

“We all remember where we were, when it happened. I was talking to several of you before and recalling all you were doing when planes were crashing,” said Chief Executive Officer at Broward County Aviation Mark Gale.

Also in Fort Lauderdale, Fire Station 49 unveiled a new mural to honor first responders and those who serve.

At Cooper City High School students bring the horrific events of that day back to life. Students involved in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps played the “National Song of Remembrance,” gave speeches and placed a wreath in tribute to the fallen.

“The second crash comes at 9:03 a.m. when Flight 175 flies into the tower of the World Trade Center,” said JROTC student.

“Glad to see that the next generation is never forgetting about that horrendous attack,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

At the City of Miami Fire Rescue’s commemoration, a giant flag flew high between two fire truck ladders.

In Hialeah, a flag was lowered to half-staff as everyone remembers their own story from that day.

“That’s what inspired me to become a firefighter, to be honest. Wanting to be like those that gave their ultimate sacrifice. They didn’t know they were going to die that day,” said Paul Garcia, chief of Emergency Management in Hialeah.

Lives were lost. Families were shattered. A country changed forever.

“We should never forget that no one ever thought that there be such a horrendous attack on the soil of our beloved country,” said a Carter. “As soon as we forget, it will happen again.”

Never forget: A solemn pledge by every American to always remember the victims.

“The victims, the survivors, the heroes. We will always remember that day as a time of tragedy, but also a time of hope,” said Deputy Chief Juan Mestas with the Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

The overwhelming message from Wednesday’s ceremonies: Unity and humility.

“For me, never forget means honoring the selfless acts they did that day to save thousands of lives,” said Carter.

Another memorial is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Pompano Beach at Founders Park, located at 215 NE Fourth Street. It is open to the public.

