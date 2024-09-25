FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Helene strengthens, South Florida has been placed under a storm warning despite being outside of Helene’s direct path of impact, with several inches of rainfall and storm surge expected, many residents have already started to take the necessary precautions.

In the past years, heavy rainfall has made some significant flooding in low lining neighborhoods especially in Fort Lauderdale, that’s why several municipalities in South Florida are being proactive and distributing sand bags ahead of the forecasted weather.

The following are a list of the location and times cities are offering sandbags. Some locations are self-service, meaning residents must bring their own shovel and empty sandbags. Please also bring your proof of residency for those municipalities as they may require it.

Fort Lauderdale Distribution:

Shirley Small Park, 1230 Southwest 34th Avenue., 3 p.m., to 6.p.m.

Floyd Hull Stadium, 2800 Southwest 8th Avenue., 6.a.m., to 9.p.m. (Self -service)

Mills Pond Park , 2201 Northwest 9th Avenue., 6 a.m., to 9.p.m. (Self- service)

Deerfield Beach Distribution:

City of Deerfield Beach, 210 Goolsby Boulevard., 10 a.m., to 4 p.m.

Dania Beach Distribution:

Frost Park 300 Northeast 2nd Street.,4.p.m., to 6 p.m.

