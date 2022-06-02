OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - With heavy rain expected to start on Friday and throughout the weekend, the city of Oakland Park is one of the first cities in Broward to begin flood preparations.

They’re giving free sandbags for people to use around their homes in case of flooding on Northeast 12th Terrace at the streets department.

This is only for Oakland Park residents, and the sandbags will be there throughout the day with the pile being refilled when necessary.

More prep is underway across South Florida as water managers start to open up floodgates both in Broward and Miami-Dade County to alleviate some of the effects from heavy rain.

Several Oakland Park residents went to grab sandbags to avoid the mad dash before the weekend.

“I like getting things done much earlier, and that way, I know it’s coming, it’s suppose to be this weekend,” said Don Osman.

“I had to work this weekend, so it made me a little nervous that I have to work during this crazy storm, so i’m here getting some sandbags early,” said Leann Parr. “It’s crazy. Our street floods, anytime there’s rain, it rained a few days ago and our whole yard was flooded.”

The distribution will happen at 5100 Northeast 12th Terrace and sandbags will be given away until they run out.

Residents will need to show proof that they live in Oakland Park and are limited to five bags per household.

The weekend rain activity is also prompting some warnings over in Miami-Dade.

City officials said from Thursday until Sunday, people should know if there is a big chance of flooding in the area.

Roadway flooding is typically seen along Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast 11th Street and 13th Street as well as the ramps to and from the MacArthur Causeway.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid flooded areas.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.