PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida choir is lending a helping hand for victims of Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaican singer Steve Higgins performed with the South Florida Caribbean Chorale at Saint Benedict’s Episcopal Church in Plantation on Sunday.

The free concert was an effort to collect donations of essential supplies to help Jamaica, nearly two weeks after Melissa battered the island.

