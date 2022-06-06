POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business went the distance and sent a generous gift to a man they never met after his golf cart was stolen.

BMK Golf Carts in Pompano Beach gifted a golf cart to 40-year-old Matt Gibbons from Omaha, Nebraska.

Gibbons, who has down syndrome, uses a street-legal golf cart to drive around his neighborhood and to his job. Recently, his cart was stolen, and the theft hurt Gibbons and his dad.

“Well, I feel bad. My own golf cart got stolen,” said Gibbons.

“I feel terrible,” said Gibbon’s father. “That was something that he loved to do, and it was something that he really could do.”

When Austin Kurz of BMK Golf Carts saw Gibbons’ story on social media, he wanted to help.

“We decided we wanted to donate a golf cart in closest comparison to what he had and restore his independence and show that there is still some good out there,” said Kurz.

Now, Gibbons is getting a brand new personalized cart shipped to him.

“It’s a street legal cart. It would just do speeds up to 25 miles an hour, and it’s fully equipped with all the seat belts and all safety requirements,” said an employee, describing the golf cart.

The cart is exactly like the one that was stolen but newer. Now, Gibbons will soon be back on the road again thanks to two Floridians who opened their hearts.

“We hope that this means a lot to Matt and his family to give back,” said Kurz.

The cart went on a flatbed Monday and is currently on the way to Nebraska and to Gibbons.

