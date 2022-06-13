POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special delivery was sent from South Florida to a Nebraska man in need of a new ride after someone ripped off his golf cart, but now it’s been replaced thanks to the generosity of a Broward Company.

The golf cart traveled some 1,500 miles, so Nebraska native Matt Gibbons could get back behind the wheel.

When a truck pulled up with the cart, Gibbons couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I see the cart! My own golf cart is here,” said Gibbons.

Gibbons, a 40-year-old with down syndrome, was overjoyed by the surprise.

“This is a cool car,” said Gibbons.

He loves being in the driver’s seat, and for 10 years, he got around in his trusty golf cart. Last month, it was stolen, and with it, his sense of independence.

“I miss it,” said Gibbons. “I miss driving a lot.”

Although he won’t have to miss it anymore.

“I love it,” said Gibbons.

He now holds the keys to a brand new ride, a donation from BMK Golf Carts in Pompano Beach. The business shipped the new, custom cart from South Florida.

“We went ahead and put ‘Matt’s Ride’ on the front, so it looks exactly like his,” said Austin Kurz, General Manager, BMK Golf Carts.

The driving force behind the gift? Pure kindness.

“It kind of made us feel like we should give him something that would make him happy again and feel independent,” said Kurz.

And happy he is.

“Oh, wow,” said Gibbons.

His family is grateful to see him smiling in his new ride, overcoming a real bump in the road.

“I’m speechless, really. You know, mostly all we hear is bad news,” said Mary Rae Gibbons, Matt’s mom.

But not on this sunny morning.

“Thank you very much. It’s awesome,” said Gibbons.

After going for a spin, Gibbons hit the road, off to work and on cloud nine.

BMK Golf Carts said they were touched by Gibbons’ story after hearing about it on social media.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.