FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coming to a South Florida beach this summer are miles and miles of seaweed, and beachgoers are already starting to feel the impact.

The brown blobs are just going to keep washing ashore, something expected to take months.

7News cameras on Friday captured beachgoers walking alongside a large amount of seaweed that washed ashore on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“It doesn’t bother me. I’m still gonna go jump in the water you know,” said beachgoer Steve Stuff.

Beachgoers are divided on the seaweed.

“I’ve already been three times, and it’s not even 12:30 yet,” said a beachgoer.

Others won’t touch it.

“This is horrible, I’m not even going to get in the water today,” another beachgoer.

Regardless how people feel, it’s something they are going to have to deal with this year.

From South Beach to Haulover, Hollywood to Fort Lauderdale, the sargassum bloom is so big it is visible from space.

“It doubled in size in January from December,” said Dr. Lapointe, a researcher at Florida Atlantic University.

“Yeah, we are not fans of the seaweed,” said a beachgoer. “Literally, we came last weekend, and the water was absolutely crystal-clear and perfect. So South Florida is very familiar every other weekend. Just check back and see if it’s better.”

There are 13 million tons of seaweed, which is twice the size of the U.S.

Regardless of the seaweed trouble, the beaches Friday were filled with families as they enjoy the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.