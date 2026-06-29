DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida animal rescue group has come to the aid of an elderly German shepherd after his owner was arrested for animal abuse.

Nico’s future was unknown due to his severe case of cancer and his needs going beyond what Broward County Animal Care could provide.

Thankfully, a South Florida-based group, called Healy Pack Senior German Shepherd Dog Rescue Sanctuary, stepped in and picked up Nico to care for him.

Nico had been at Broward Animal Care since Friday after his owner was arrested for animal abuse.

According to police, Humberto Exposito intentionally threw his dog several feet to the ground from the back of a box truck while making a delivery at a grocery store in Pembroke Pines.

Exposito, 60, left Nico behind at the store with no access to food, water, shelter or protection, investigators said.

The canine was malnourished, had matted hair and appeared to have advanced hip dysplasia. He also has cancer.

Exposito was arrested and has since posted his $12,000 bond. He is currently out on bail, facing the animal cruelty charges.

If you would like to donate to Healy Pack, click here.

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