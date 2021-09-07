HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man’s life was changed forever after a devastating accident, but a medical miracle is allowing him to do things most of us take for granted. Part of his leg was amputated.

Now he’s getting some high-tech help.

Albert Guzman, 28, is counting his blessings this Tuesday.

Guzman, from Coconut Grove, is now the first in the world fitted with this type of bionic knee.

“It’s called a Quattro, it’s by a company called Proteor, and it’s the first microprocessor knee technology that’s been released within that last five years,” said Brett Rosen of Hanger Clinic.

Meaning, his knee can do a lot.

It has 20 modes, that can be adjusted for activities, like golf and biking.

He can even go underwater wearing it.

All these features are key for Guzman, a former member of the Dominican Republic Armed Services, whose life took a major pause.

In May, a bad motorcycle accident left his left leg amputated above the knee.

“He came in a wheelchair in a very difficult position and being able to transition into that and be able to instill that confidence in him,” said Jorge Gonzalez of Hanger Clinic.

He didn’t know if his life would ever be normal again, until now.

Guzman is getting back to life as he knew it with the help of this technology.

“It gives him the ability to fine-tune it as he sees fit,” Rosen said.

He’s even able to control the settings for his knee via an app, all to keep him moving.

The price point for this type of prosthetic is anywhere from $50,000 to $60,000, but the clinic said there are ways to work around that big price point.

