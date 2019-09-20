South Broward High student suspended for distributing climate change flyers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Broward High School senior has been suspended for handing out flyers around campus advertising a climate change protest.

According to the Miami Herald, Elijah Ruby, 17, was distributing climate change protest flyers to students when a school administrator approached him and told him he would be suspended from campus for a day.

The flyers contained information about the upcoming Global Youth Climate Strike in front of the Broward County School Board building in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, part of a worldwide series of student strikes scheduled for the day.

Ruby was reportedly informed by administrators Thursday that the school would not sponsor a field trip to the climate change protest nor allow students to attend after he asked them last week, saying the event could be dangerous.

“I think that’s extremely short-sighted thinking,” Ruby told the Herald. “Because what is going to be most dangerous for kids is that we have 11 years to totally change our economy and eliminate carbon in the atmosphere or we will face devastation.”

The Broward County School Board released a statement regarding Ruby’s suspension saying, “Broward County Public Schools supports students’ rights to express their views during peaceful and lawful protests. Students may coordinate activities regarding the youth climate strike on campus with their school leadership or outside of the school day. Any student leaving campus without permission will receive an unexcused absence and face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct.”

Now, Ruby is using his suspension to do what his school prohibited him from doing in the first place: protesting against climate change.

