HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A school employee is now behind bars after committing disturbing acts involving a minor.

Details are scarce, but the man was identified as an employee at South Broward High School, Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Marquedius Bain appeared in front of a judge.

He faces several charges, which includes eight counts of sexual battery on a minor, soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Bain is being held on $1 million bond.

According to his Twitter page, Bain identifies himself as a football coach at the school.

