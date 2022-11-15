HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An assistant football coach at South Broward High School is now behind bars after committing disturbing acts involving a minor.

Details are scarce, but the man was identified as 28-year-old Marquedius Bain.

Bain appeared in front of a judge, Tuesday afternoon, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a victim between 12 and 17 years old.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bain and the victim met at the beginning of the school year, in August, and according to detectives, that relationship became inappropriate fast.

At the hearing, a state attorney said, “I know your owner is aware of the allegations, but just some of the facts: how Mr. Bain and the victim in this case programed their phones for each other, you know, as father and daughter, I believe to avoid any detection if anyone would see their phones, to me shows that there is planning going into this, your honor.”

“Mr. Bain, I’m going to leave the bond in place as currently set,” said the judge. “I’m also going to place you on a pre-trial release level two and with a GPS monitor, and, sir you are to have no contact with minors. You are to have no contact with the alleged victim in this case.”

According to Hollywood Police, the sexual relationship with the student started 10 days ago with the latest incident happening Friday.

In an arrest affidavit, detectives described the text messages between the two as “extremely explicit.”

Students at the school reacted to the arrest.

“I definitely think that it’s an abuse of power,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous. “Like you are being trusted by your corporation or like the school to be an educator, be someone people can look up to, and you’re taking advantage of that.”

School district officials said that the assistant football coach, who was a temporary employee, has since been fired.

He faces several charges, which includes eight counts of sexual battery on a minor, soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.