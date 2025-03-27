PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including two children, are dead following a shooting in Pembroke Park, according to 7News sources.

Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 3100 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday evening.

7News sources said a woman, an infant and a toddler died on scene while a 10-year-old girl and a man were rushed to the hospital with injuries that were life threatening.

The sources said the man, who was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, was the one who opened fire on the group.

7News cameras captured a large police presence in the area. Officials were on the fourth floor investigating as neighbors watched from their front balcony.

The 10-year-old was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The man was rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, according to BSFR. Their conditions are unclear.

Many family members were seen in tears and distraught after hearing the news.

Neighbors reacted to the news.

“I live on the second floor. I heard eight shots coming from the fourth floor and when I went to the front of the building, a girl told me somebody tried to shoot himself and shot his wife and three kids, I don’t know,” said area resident Angel Aquino.

Officials have not released information on the relationship between the victims and the shooter.

