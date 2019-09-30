Souls4Soles holds shoe giveaway for kids in Broward County

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s gotta be the shoes that’s got the kids excited Monday afternoon.

Skechers Shoe Carnival and the non-profit Soles4Souls joined forces to give away shoes to young students in Broward County.

Thousands of kids took their day off from school Monday to get their hands on new shoes and decorate them at a Boys and Girls Club in Davie.

“I’ll put my name in the middle, and then I’m putting colors on the side of it,” Phaith Johnson said, as she and her friends decorated their new pairs of BOBS.

Skechers and Soul4Souls partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to make the shoe giveaway possible.

“With 12 clubs and over 13,000 kids here in the county that we’re serving, this was a great location we felt to be highlighted for the shoe carnival,” entrepreneur and philanthropist Rita Case said.

Soles4Souls is an organization that provides shoes and clothes to those in need across the country and to the world.

“We walk around all day, and the last thing I think some of us think about is, ‘Do I need new shoes?'” Tiffany Turner, founder of Soles4Souls said. “Well, that is a question that so many people around the world think about every day.”

“This is one of those events that’s really helping our families and kids who need us most,” Brian Quail, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club Broward, said.

Boys and Girls Club is a safe space filled with after-school programs for the youth in the community.

“These clubs are so important to these kids,” Rick Case said. “They keep them off the street, away from crime, away from drugs.”

The shoe giveaway is one more day of fun for the kids and one less thing for their families to have to worry about.

“They just are so excited to have these new pairs of shoes and to decorate them,” Turner said. “Really, it’s a special day.”

Close to 5,000 pairs of shoes have been donated.

