PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - After 25 years, a cold case involving a missing Broward County mother has been solved following the discovery of her remains by Sunshine State Sonar, a volunteer group specializing in solving cold cases using sonar technology.

Libby Ann Dibenedetto, a mother of three, was reported missing in April 2000 after failing to return home from a night out at Duke’s Bar and Grill in Davie.

At the time, she was living with her mother in Sunrise and had recently finalized a divorce.

Her last known contact was a phone call to her therapist from a payphone near North Pine Island Road and West Sunrise Boulevard, after which all communication stopped.

Despite an extensive search, Libby’s gold 1996 Toyota Camry was never found, and she was never seen or heard from again. She was 35 years old when she vanished.

In July 2022, Sunshine State Sonar began its search efforts in connection with Libby’s case, carrying out nearly 36 deployments over the next two and a half years.

On Sunday, the team located her vehicle and skeletal remains submerged in a small pond near the 1400 block of North Flamingo Road in Plantation, 13 feet underwater.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.