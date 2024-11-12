PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office are investigating threats made over the weekend aimed at Somerset Academy.

Officials said the middle school, high school and the arts conservatory were mentioned in the threat.

Police said while there are no immediate security concerns, there will be an increased police presence at those campuses for the rest of the week.

Pembroke Pines Police Department said their Threat Assessment Team is actively investigating this incident to ensure the continued safety of the school.

