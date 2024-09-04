DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A school in Deerfield Beach was evacuated after a threat was reported.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrived at Somerset Academy, located at at 959 SE 6th Ave., Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where students and faculty were moved to a nearby parking lot.

Deputies provided water to students who were evacuated.

BSO is now investigating the situation.

