MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a triple shooting outside a restaurant in Miramar on Christmas morning, the 911 calls for help have been released.

Three people were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as trauma alerts during the overnight hours of Wednesday, officials say.

Miramar Police officers responded to the IHOP on Miramar Parkway and Red Road. in reference to a shooting that took place at approximately 1:22 a.m.

Customers stayed inside and called 911.

“We got a shootout in Miramar, at the IHOP,” said one caller. “This is off Flamingo and Miramar Parkway. Someone is dead over here!”

Chaos erupted when a victim was reportedly seen bleeding outside the restaurant.

“We have a shooting out right inside of IHOP, a shooting right outside IHOP. I need to have emergency service right away,” said another caller.

Police said that there were three victims involved: two females and one male.

“OK, and where is the person?” asked the 911 dispatcher. “Where is the weapon?”

“The dude ran off,” said the caller.

Patrons who called 911 said they heard gunshots.

“I just had someone who came running into the restaurant saying that someone had got shot out front,” said another caller. “I was out back, I heard the shots going off.”

A large police presence was observed outside of the restaurant as officers investigated the triple shooting.

“Upon arrival, we found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Immediate life-saving measures were administered,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh. “The victims were known to each other and this was a targeted event. This was targeted.”

Police towed away two bullet-riddled cars. At least one of the vehicles had blood splatter on its side.

The identity of the shooter, as well as the potential motive, are currently unknown.

Following the shooting, police said, they are not continuing the search for the shooter and reassured the public to not be alarmed on a holiday.

“People are usually really cautious and scared, but we can definitely reassure the public that this was definitely not a random incident. This was targeted,” said McIntosh.

The two female victims were pronounced dead at the hospital. One male victim remains in the hospital in unknown condition.

Police said all the victims knew each other.

If you have any information on this shooting that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

