CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Due to severe weather taking place Sunday, some testing sites in Broward County were closed on Sunday.

All three Coral Springs COVID-19 testing sites are closed for the remainder of the day.

Mullins Park testing site in Coral Springs is closed. The site will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Mills Pond Park testing site in Fort Lauderdale also remained closed. The site will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.