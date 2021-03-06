Socially distant Broward Heart Walk kicks off at NSU in memory of Rick Case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2021 Broward Heart Walk Digital Experience kicked off this weekend at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

The events local sponsors — City Furniture, Cleveland Clinic Florida and Rick Case Automotive Group — raised money for a good cause.

The walk benefits the American Heart Association, a nonprofit that funds research and helps bring awareness to cardiovascular issues.

We’re hoping that the Broward Heart Walk will raise over $1.5 million this year for The American Heart Association,” said Andrew Koenig, president of City Furniture. “They’re going to put that money to great use: for life-saving research, very critical important awareness, to really save lives, and create happier and healthier lives.”

This year’s event was held in memory of Rick Case. The late community leader helped the Heart Walk reach fundraising goals for many years.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.