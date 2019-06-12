Snake ends up in Hawaii after hiding inside Fort Lauderdale traveler’s backpack

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiny non-venomous southern black racer snake hitched a plane ride to Hawaii inside a traveler’s backpack.

A traveler flying from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport did not realize the reptile was in his backpack until he arrived at his vacation rental in Maui.

Officials said the snake is a juvenile but will eventually grow to six feet in length.

The traveler called for help, and the state’s Department of Agriculture took the snake away.

