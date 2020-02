FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7SkyForce caught a haze rolling across parts of Broward County.

Smoke from a blaze burning near Lake Okeechobee is being pushed south, Thursday, as a cold front pushes the smoke through parts of South Florida.

Some viewers told 7News they can smell the smoke from all the way in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

