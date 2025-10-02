FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane experienced some mechanical issues, scaring passengers while they approached Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The flight left from Philadelphia and was scheduled to land at FLL when the crew received reports of mechanical issues.

Smoke reportedly entered the cabin, where passengers were seated.

The plane eventually managed to land safely and no injuries were reported.

