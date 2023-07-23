POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida senior’s wish has been granted, and it’s giving him a reason to smile.

Pompano Beach resident Barry Greco was involved in a major accident years ago that broke several of his teeth and left him reliant on a wheelchair.

Greco was unable to go to the dentist during the COVID pandemic, but he wanted his smile restored.

The national nonprofit Twilight Wish Foundation recently made that happen.

Greco spoke with 7News about his experience on Saturday.

“My wish was to have a smile back on my face, so as the COVID restrictions started to loosen up, take my mask off and have this nice smile,” he said. “Just through the works of love itself, I ended up getting picked.”

Greco now donates to the organization and also does volunteer work in the community.

