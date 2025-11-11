HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The smallest baby ever born at Memorial Healthcare System is heading home after defying all odds.

Bi’Laynie Myna Daucima is a tiny miracle. Born at just 23 weeks of gestation, she weighed less than an apple, about 10.6 ounces.

But months after she was born, doctors and her family are celebrating her farewell home.

“I am so excited that I can’t believe this is actually happening. I am so shocked, like wake up, wake up,” said baby’s mother, Jeamyna Jean Charles.

Her mother spoke about her baby girl’s remarkable journey.

“I actually came in because I had a blood pressure of like 180 over 100, and I was diagnosed with preeclampsia. They told me I was going to stay until I delivered the baby. It just so happened when I turned 23 weeks, Bi’laynie’s blood flow started going backwards, and it was like a life or death situation whether it was going to be me or her, or if they don’t get her out, it’s going to be her,” said Jean Charles.

The medical staff at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit told the mom, Daucima’s chances of survival were slim, but the little fighter had other plans.

“We took a leap of faith, we delivered her. When she came out, she came out with one eye open, like, ‘I am ready! I am here!’ So this is Bi’laynie, our miracle baby of 23 weeks.”

From the srart, her care team at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital did all they could to help her survive. They placed the baby girl on high-frequency ventilation to help her breathe and placed tiny IV lines in her veins.

Jean Charles said she is thankful for the hard work of the whole team.

“I am very grateful for the whole NICU team at Memorial, Joe DiMaggio; they did a wonderful job. The whole NICU staff that was in the west, east, I am just so grateful,” she said.

After a long health journey, Daucima is heading home with her proud parents and two big brothers who can’t wait to meet her.

The tiny girl who has the heart of a giant is proving that big miracles can come in very small packages.

“I am super excited. Are you happy, Bi’laynie? Bi’laynie? You ready? I think she’s ready.”

Doctors say Daucima’s story is a reminder of how far medicine– and love– can go to give even the smallest patients a fighting chance.

