PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The nose gear of a small plane collapsed at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

7Skyforce captured the Cessna 82R on a runway surrounded by Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue vehicles, just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration. the aircraft’s nose gear collapsed during departure.

Fortunately, officials said, the two people on board were not hurt.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

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