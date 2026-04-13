PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The nose gear of a small plane collapsed at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

7Skyforce captured the aircraft on a runway surrounded by Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue vehicles, just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Fortunately, officials said, no one was hurt.

It remains unclear whether the plane was taking off or landing at the time its nose gear collapsed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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