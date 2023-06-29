FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane skidded off a runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The incident happened at the airport’s Runway 26, which is an operational runway, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where the aircraft landed safely in a grass area near the runway.

Fire rescue crews also responded to the scene.

According to airport officials, there were three people on board the plane: the pilot and two passengers. None of them were hurt.

The runway was closed while officials investigate why the plane skidded off the runway.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.