FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane skidded off a runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

The incident happened at the airport’s Runway 26, which is an operational runway, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the plane landed safely in a grass area near the runway.

Fire rescue crews were also at the scene.

According to airport officials, there were three people on board the plane; the pilot and two passengers.

No injuries were reported.

The runway will be closed as officials investigate why the plane skidded off the runway.

