FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small aircraft appeared to skid off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered near the area where emergency vehicles could be seen near a Cessna 172 in a grassy area between two runways near Commercial Boulevard.

Officials could be seen standing near the aircraft speaking with two individuals that were onboard the plane.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna veered off the runway after landing at the airport.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.